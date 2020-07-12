(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the government shouldn’t make face masks compulsory in English shops -- but added that it was “good manners” to wear one.

Whereas shoppers in Scotland are required to wear a mask in shops by law, Gove told the BBC that for England, where rates of infection are higher, he preferred to “trust people’s good sense.” But he said it was “basic good manners, courtesy, consideration to wear a face mask if you are, for example, in a shop.”

The U.K. government is pushing to get people back to work as it tries to restart the economy, and is moving its focus to local lockdowns rather than national ones.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the BBC that she was taking “a very close look at making sure that we are not seeing the virus come in from other parts of the U.K.” Asked if she would quarantine visitors from England, she said “it’s not something I’m immediately planning to do.”

She said she “absolutely” didn’t want to see a repeat of recent incidents where supporters of Scottish independence from the U.K. tried to turn cars back at the border.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.