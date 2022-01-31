(Bloomberg) -- Spain has included the cost of face masks in its list of articles to gauge inflation, in the latest example of the far-reaching impact of the pandemic.

The consumer price index basket is revised periodically and updated to “include new products whose consumption starts to be significant,” the national statistics institute said in a statement Monday. It also added online newspaper subscriptions, while dropping DVDs and compact discs.

Masks are widely worn in Spain, and are mandatory in most indoor public spaces. In late December, with the omicron variant surging, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reinstated a rule ordering masks to be used outdoors. The order is pending parliamentary approval.

Spain is struggling with inflation that is close to the highest in three decades. Prices climbed 6.1% rise in January.

