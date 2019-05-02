(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is nearing a settlement with U.S. regulators that would elevate responsibility for privacy oversight to the company’s board of directors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The agreement being negotiated with the Federal Trade Commission, which would resolve a year-long investigation into the social-media company, would put privacy protections on par with the board’s other responsibilities, said the person, who declined to be named because the discussions are private.

The board changes would come in addition to a record penalty of $3 billion to $5 billion, which Facebook disclosed last week. The FTC is investigating whether the company violated a 2011 privacy settlement with the agency that was intended to protect users’ privacy. Politico reported earlier that the agreement would create a privacy oversight committee that may include board members.

The FTC and Facebook declined to comment.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons is under pressure to craft a tough settlement following a series of privacy scandals at the company, most notably the disclosure that now-defunct consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of the site’s users.

Facebook’s announcement of the expected cost of the settlement, which would be a record in a U.S. privacy case, was widely criticized for not going far enough. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, both Democrats, called it a "slap on the wrist."

Facebook didn’t disclose any other details about the FTC settlement, including whether it would impose restrictions on the company’s business practices. Any settlement would need the support of at least three of the five FTC commissioners.

