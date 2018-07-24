(Bloomberg) -- Facebook agreed to make changes to its advertising platform so that third parties can’t discriminate based on ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

In a statement Tuesday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Facebook signed a legally binding agreement with his office and must make the changes nationwide within 90 days.

Washington state initiated an investigation into Facebook’s advertising practices after an article alleging advertisers could exclude users by race. The agreement concludes the 20-month investigation, according to the statement.

