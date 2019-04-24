(Bloomberg) -- As Facebook Inc. prepares to report first-quarter results Wednesday, analysts are confident that the social-media company has moved past negative headlines that dogged the stock throughout the second half of 2018 and is positioned to monetize its massive user base in new ways.

The shares have gained almost 50 percent off a December low and closed at their highest level since August on Tuesday. The gains have come on signs that controversies over user data and privacy haven’t had an appreciable impact on usage, particularly at fast-growing Instagram. New growth areas, like the company’s Stories feature or its recently announced move into e-commerce through Instagram, have also stoked optimism.

Analysts expect the quarter to underline how controversies haven’t led to an exodus of regular users or advertisers. According to estimates compiled by Bloomberg, Wall Street is looking for 1.56 billion daily active users in the quarter and roughly 2.37 billion monthly active users. Both would represent sequential growth off the fourth quarter’s read of 1.52 billion daily users and 2.32 billion monthly users.

Goldman Sachs is looking for “strength across the platform, particularly on Instagram,” and said ahead of the results that the response to “shoppable” ads indicated “a significantly higher level of excitement among advertisers” than “other recent innovations across digital advertising.”

Jefferies wrote that the number of monthly active users had begun to "plateau," and other metrics are also showing some signs of stalling. Adjusted earnings are seen declining 0.6 percent from the year-ago period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in part because of higher spending on privacy initiatives. Revenue is seen growing 25 percent, the slowest pace in the company’s history.

Offsetting this is optimism over how quickly Facebook can monetize Stories and e-commerce. Canaccord Genuity wrote that investors may be “under-estimating the speed” that they become major revenue drivers, while analysts at Baird see “significant room for growth as monetization catches up with usage.”

Any insight into this issue on Facebook’s earnings call will be closely scrutinized. It may also be discussed at the company’s F8 developer conference, taking place April 30 and May 1.

Estimates

1Q daily active users 1.56 billion (average of seven estimates.)

1Q monthly active users 2.37 billion (average of eight)

1Q adjusted EPS $1.94 (range $1.84 to $2.04)

1Q revenue $14.97 billion (range $14.7 billion to $15.24 billion)

1Q gross margin 80.9 percent

2Q adjusted EPS $2.12

2Q revenue $16.36 billion

Data

Stock has 39 buys, 9 holds, 2 sell ratings

Average price target $198 implies upside of 7.6 percent from Tuesday’s close

Implied 1-day share move following earnings: 6.7 percent

Shares rose after seven of prior 12 earnings announcements

Earnings beat or met estimates in 12 of the past 12 quarters

Timing

Earnings expected after the market closes; follow our live blog

Conference call scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in New York; see webcast

To contact the reporter on this story: Ryan Vlastelica in New York at rvlastelica1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Steven Fromm

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.