(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s challenge to a German antitrust attack on its advertising model will head to the European Union’s top court after a national tribunal sought legal advice on EU data rules.

A Dusseldorf court asked judges at the EU’s Court of Justice to weigh in on Facebook’s attempt to overturn a 2019 decision from Germany’s Federal Cartel Office that ordered it to overhaul how the company tracks users’ web browsing outside of the social network.

The German court criticized the Cartel Office’s order for being overly broad as it was targeting three units -- the German, the Irish and the U.S. parent -- while only the Irish branch is collecting the data.

The court “expressed doubts as to the legality” of the antitrust order, according to a Facebook spokesman. The company believes the order “also violates European law.”

The cartel office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Facebook is fighting hard against tougher regulatory scrutiny of big technology firms in Europe. It sued the European Commission last year over a preliminary antitrust probe, which managed to slow down EU investigators’ demand for data. It has also taken legal action against Ireland’s privacy watchdog and was chastised by a U.K. court for ignoring the country’s merger watchdog.

