(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. has suspended the chatbot of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, after it asked people to give it names and phone numbers of citizens over the age of 60 who haven’t been vaccinated, the Calcalist newspaper reported.

Facebook said that according to its privacy policy, it doesn’t permit content or allow the request of medical information about people, and therefore, it had temporarily suspended the chatbot, the newspaper reported.

The Likud said in a statement that its aim was to encourage Israelis over the age of 60 to be vaccinated “in order to protect their lives.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.