(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is meeting on Friday with U.S. House lawmakers, extending his Washington charm offensive into a third day as the social media giant battles criticism over its business practices.

Zuckerberg is set to see Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, according to a person familiar with the matter. Earlier, he met with Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and Greg Walden, an Oregon Republican, the lawmakers said. Collins said he had a “great conversation.”

On Thursday, Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump at the White House, according to a Facebook spokesman. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, was there along with Dan Scavino, the president’s social media director, Bloomberg has reported. Trump later tweeted that it was a “nice meeting.”

Zuckerberg has spent the past two days defending Facebook’s practices to some of his harshest critics, who say the company isn’t taking strong enough action to prevent voter manipulation on the platform ahead of the 2020 presidential election, along with criticisms over the company’s handling of user data and treatment of conservative voices on its platform.

Antitrust Panel

He’s meeting with Nadler, a New York Democrat, as the Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is investigating competition issues in the technology industry. Last week, the panel sent a letter to Facebook seeking information about its acquisitions as well as communications from Zuckerberg and other executives. Representative David Cicilline, chairman of the panel’s antitrust subcommittee, said he will meet with the CEO later Friday.

Collins said he was very pleased that Zuckerberg came to Washington for the meetings.

“I encouraged them to come to the table to help us out. This is not an adversarial role from my perspective,” said Collins, the top republican on the House Judiciary Committee. “It’s something that allows us to get information. And I think they were very open to that.”

The Facebook CEO had a testier exchange with Republican Senator Josh Hawley over his company’s record on privacy and safeguarding user data. Hawley said he told Zuckerberg that Facebook should be subject to independent audits of its content reviews and that there should be “a wall” between Facebook and its other platforms and Zuckerberg said no.

“I said to him, ‘Prove that you are serious about data, sell WhatsApp, and sell Instagram.’ That’s what they should do,” Hawley said to reporters in Washington Thursday. “I think it’s safe to say he was not receptive to those suggestions.”

Zuckerberg’s visit to the capital also included a dinner on Wednesday with Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee and Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, along with other lawmakers.

The executive doesn’t appear to be meeting with government officials conducting other inquiries. The Federal Trade Commission has opened an antitrust probe of the company, and New York is leading a coalition of states in a wide-ranging investigation of the social media giant. In July, Facebook agreed to pay $5 billion to settle FTC allegations it violated users’ privacy.

