(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s head of global safety is set to answer tough questions from lawmakers who have accused the company of covering up an internal study showing how its photo-sharing platform Instagram can harm the mental well-being of teenage girls.

Facebook’s Antigone Davis plans to tell a Senate subcommittee Thursday that Facebook uses its own studies and works with outside experts to develop tools to keep young users safe on its platforms, give parents more safety options and prevent people younger than 13 from lying about their age to create accounts.

“It’s why we conduct this research: to make our platforms better, to minimize the bad and maximize the good, and to proactively identify where we can improve,” Davis plans to say, according to her prepared remarks. “Facebook is committed to building better products for young people, and to doing everything we can to protect their privacy, safety, and well-being on our platforms.”

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects Instagram has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research. Almost a third of young teen girls with body image issues told Facebook that scrolling through Instagram made those issues worse, according to documents reviewed by the newspaper.

The Journal also detailed how Facebook is aware that millions of celebrities get special treatment for questionable content, human traffickers actively use the platform, and an algorithm change fueled increasingly divisive posts. The Journal series has reignited anger in Washington at the social media giant, although lawmakers are still far from passing proposed legislation aimed at the platform.

Instagram’s head of research, Pratiti Raychoudhury, said in a blogpost Sunday that the study quoted by the Journal was a small sample of 40 teens, and most of them reported feeling better in other categories like loneliness and anxiety after using Instagram. Raychoudhury’s post also detailed actions taken to make Instagram a healthier platform for young people, like adding resources for those struggling with eating disorders and removing some content related to suicide.

The company also released two slide decks late Wednesday outlining Instagram’s mixed impact on the way young people feel about themselves. The Wall Street Journal later released additional documents that informed the newspaper’s reporting.

Read More: Facebook Defends Instagram’s Mental Health Impact Before Hearing

The documents show that women in western countries are more likely to compare their appearance to others on Instagram. The research also tracks body-image concerns independent of the photo-sharing platform and found that Instagram’s role is more important for women under 30.

“This reinforces the idea that we should focus our efforts on teens and younger adults,” according to one of the slides. Another slide says the research was conducted to “inform product teams how best to support teens” when it comes to social comparison and how to help outreach teams “build meaningful and impactful campaigns.”

The social comparison part of the internal Facebook presentation found that “Instagram is seen as having the highest impact,” compared to TikTok and Snapchat. The research found that a “downward spiral” of social comparison “is exacerbated by our platform,” fueled by aspects of Instagram that can lead to negative mental health outcomes like eating disorders and depression.

As part of its response to the fallout from the Journal’s reporting, Facebook announced Monday that it will pause work on a version of Instagram for children. Still, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said in a blogpost that building a version of Instagram designed for children ages 10-12 is still “the right thing to do” to give parents more control.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the consumer protection subcommittee that is holding Thursday’s hearing, told reporters Wednesday that a pause is “totally insufficient.”

“It’s a mockery of what they should be doing, which is to say, stop exploiting children and cease abusive practices that put profits over children’s safety,” Blumenthal said.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, the panel’s ranking Republican, plans to use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on the mental health of high school students to question how social media is helping them make meaningful connections.

“Facebook knows that its services are actively harming their young users,” Blackburn plans to say, according to her prepared remarks. She plans to point to elements of Instagram that contribute to “intense social pressure, addiction, body image issues, eating disorders, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.”

The whistle-blower who shared Facebook documents with the Wall Street Journal and members of Congress will testify publicly before the same subcommittee next week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.