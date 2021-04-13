(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s content Oversight Board, an independent group created to review some of the company’s controversial content decisions, is expanding its mandate to allow users to appeal posts that the company allows to remain on the social network, not just those that were removed.

The board, which was announced in 2018 and started operating late last year, is meant to provide a check on Facebook’s power by reviewing the company’s content decisions against its policies. So far, the board has reviewed only six cases, all instances in which Facebook removed content from its service.

Now the 20-person board, which includes academics, lawyers and journalists, will also review cases brought by users where Facebook’s content moderators have decided to leave posts up. The change will greatly expand the number of posts the board can assess. Facebook has promised to honor the board’s recommendations about whether to remove or restore posts.

“Today’s expansion of the Board’s powers marks another significant milestone,” the board wrote in a blog post announcing the decision. “Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the ability for all users to appeal content they want removed from Facebook and Instagram.”

One of the cases that the Oversight Board is currently reviewing is whether Facebook overstepped its decision to ban then-President Donald Trump from the service in January. Trump was blocked on Jan. 6 after sharing posts that encouraged his followers to march on the U.S. Capitol to protest the election results, which led to a riot. Facebook deemed that Trump was inciting violence and has suspended him indefinitely until the Board concludes its assessment.

