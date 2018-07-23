Facebook Could More Than Double London Worker Numbers to 6,000

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. will double the amount of space it occupies in London as technology firms continue to expand in the U.K.

The new office buildings will have capacity for more than 6,000 workers, compared with a target of 2,300 by the end of this year, the firm said in a statement on Monday. The number of new jobs that will be created is yet to be confirmed.

Workplace, Facebook’s enterprise collaboration tool, is wholly built and run out of London, and the U.K. capital is also home to the engineering team responsible for the security of the social network’s community. Its London teams also work on virtual reality products.

‘“The U.K. is one of the best places in the world to be a technology company and we’re investing here for the long term,” Steve Hatch, Facebook’s managing director for Northern Europe, said in a statement on Monday

Bloomberg News reported in November that the firm was in talks to lease a new London office close to the planned headquarters of Google.

To contact the reporter on this story: Neil Callanan in London at ncallanan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Neil Callanan at ncallanan@bloomberg.net, Keith Campbell

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.