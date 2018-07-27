(Bloomberg) -- Sasja Beslik, the head of sustainable investing at Nordea Bank AB, said he was right to exit shares of Facebook Inc. last month after the social media giant suffered an historic selloff on Thursday.

In a tweet that included a graphic showing the 19 percent slump in Facebook shares after it published disappointing revenue and user-growth numbers, Beslik wrote “This is why we divested Facebook last month, ESG pays off!”

The about $120 billion that Facebook lost in market value on Thursday made U.S. trading history, and other investors who had previously been critical of the company were also quick to comment. Jeffrey Gundlach said it was “obvious” that Facebook would meet this fate, while others said they were “vindicated” by this week’s revelations about the social media company’s prospects.

Beslik has argued that all fund managers with sustainable investing goals should avoid Facebook. Back in June, he complained that management at the company had been unresponsive to his efforts to learn more about its efforts to address a data privacy scandal that erupted earlier this year.

“A company of this size with this type of risk related to their business should have been far more responsive and pro-active in the way they respond to investor requirements,” Beslik said then. Not “a single serious sustainable fund in the world” should have a holding in Facebook, he added, citing the lack of feedback and Nordea’s own investigation.

(Updates with Facebook stock drop and Beslik’s stance.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Kati Pohjanpalo in Helsinki at kpohjanpalo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.