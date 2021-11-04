(Bloomberg) --

Facebook removed a post on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s page for violating its policies against inciting violence.

The message on Sunday called on citizens to use “any type of weapon” to reverse advances by the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front on the capital, Addis Ababa.

“We were made aware of a post by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister and removed this for violating our policies against inciting and supporting violence,” a spokesperson for the rebranded Meta Platforms Inc. said in an emailed response to questions. “At Meta, we remove content from individuals or organizations that violates our community standards, no matter who they are.” Ethiopia’s government declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and said residents of the capital should defend their neighborhoods. The TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army have captured the key towns of Dessie and Kombolcha on the way to the capital, and on Wednesday claimed to have taken another, Kemise, just 203 miles (327 kilometers) north of Addis Ababa.

