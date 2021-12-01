(Bloomberg) -- Facebook is expanding with a massive new office lease in Silicon Valley.

The social networking company, now known as Meta Platforms Inc., will occupy the 719,000 square-foot (67,000 square-meter) site of the former headquarters of NetApp Inc. in Sunnyvale, California.

New York-based Tishman Speyer bought the property in April for $365 million. The deal with Meta is the largest private sector U.S. office lease signed this year, the real estate firm said in a statement.

The deal comes as many employers reassess their office needs nearly two years after the Covid-19 pandemic spurred remote work. Technology companies, however, have continued to add space as they look to accommodate future growth.

“We were always convinced that the tech sector would maintain a strong appetite for high-quality collaborative spaces and are excited Sunnyvale will house one of the world’s leading companies,” Rob Speyer, chief executive officer of Tishman Speyer, said in the statement.

A representative for Menlo Park-based Meta didn’t have an immediate comment.

