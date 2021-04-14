(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. faces a formal probe by its main privacy regulator in the European Union following the leak of the personal data of more than half a billion users of the social media service.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission on Wednesday opened an inquiry following media reports earlier this month showing “that a collated dataset of Facebook user personal data had been made available on the internet,” the agency said in a statement. The material “was reported to contain personal data relating to approximately 533 million Facebook users worldwide.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.