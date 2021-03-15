Why Australia may be looking at a life without Google

Facebook Inc. reached a multiyear deal with News Corp. in Australia that lets its users access stories through the Facebook News service, resolving a dispute in the country.

The pact includes content from News Corp.’s Australian national newspaper, as well as the Daily Telegraph in New South Wales, the Herald Sun in Victoria and the Courier-Mail in Queensland, the publishing company said in a statement Monday. Sky News Australia also reached a parallel deal with Facebook.

Last month, Facebook had started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia -- in defiance of a controversial proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users.

News Corp., controled by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, reached a previous agreement with Facebook in the U.S. in October 2019. That deal let its U.S. publications receive payments in exchange for access to additional stories for Facebook News.