(Bloomberg) -- Paul Ceglia, the western New York man who in 2015 fled to escape charges he faked a 2003 contract with Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, is in custody in Ecuador, a person familiar with the matter said.

Ceglia, 45, has been missing, along with his wife, two sons and dog, since March 2015, when U.S. marshals forced their way into Ceglia’s Wellsville, New York, home and discovered he’d cut off an ankle bracelet. He was awaiting trial on fraud charges in New York.

A judge in Buffalo, New York, had already thrown out Ceglia’s claim to half of Facebook, ruling that he forged the contract and fabricated emails between him and Zuckerberg, who in 2003 was a student at Harvard University. Ceglia, who denied wrongdoing, was charged criminally in 2012.

U.S. Marshals had been seeking Ceglia, who skipped out on a $250,000 bond guaranteed by his brother and parents. Marshals had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Ceglia’s arrest.

The case is U.S. v. Ceglia, 12-cr-00876, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

