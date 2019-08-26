(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is being probed by Hamburg’s data protection authority over transcribing audio from users of its services, adding to an investigation into Google’s automatic speech assistant.

Facebook "is currently the subject of a separate investigation" into transcription of human-to-machine and human-to-human communications, the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection said in a press release on Monday.

Officials met with Google last week to discuss potential changes to its home voice assistant after a Hamburg probe prompted it to pause transcribing audio recordings, the statement said. The Irish privacy regulator is also weighing a potential investigation into Google on the issue.

--With assistance from Natalia Drozdiak.

To contact the reporter on this story: Aoife White in Brussels at awhite62@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.