(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is considering taking over Neiman Marcus’ retail space at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Women’s Wear Daily reported, citing a person familiar with the matter it didn’t identify.

The operator of high-end department stores filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 7, which would allow it to back out of its 188,000-square-foot store lease free of penalties.

If Facebook takes over the space, it would add to the lease the tech giant signed last year for more than 1.5 million square feet of space in the same development.

Related Companies, a co-developer of Hudson Yards, and Facebook didn’t respond to Women’s Wear Daily’s requests for comment.

