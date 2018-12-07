(Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s board approved an $9 billion increase to the social media company’s share repurchase program.

  • The repurchase program does not have an expiration date and shares may be repurchased through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions
  • Shares rose about 1.1% in after market trading and the stock has declined 24% in the past 52 weeks
  • NOTE: April 25, Facebook previously increased the amount authorized under its share repurchase program by an added $9 billion to $15 billion.

