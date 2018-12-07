Facebook Increased Share Buyback Program by Another $9 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s board approved an $9 billion increase to the social media company’s share repurchase program.

The repurchase program does not have an expiration date and shares may be repurchased through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions

Shares rose about 1.1% in after market trading and the stock has declined 24% in the past 52 weeks

NOTE: April 25, Facebook previously increased the amount authorized under its share repurchase program by an added $9 billion to $15 billion.

To contact the reporter on this story: Melodie Warner in New York at mwarner19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.