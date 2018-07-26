(Bloomberg) -- Nine Facebook Inc. insiders combined to sell about $4.13 billion worth of stock since the Cambridge Analytica data-mining scandal first surfaced on March 17. That compares with $4.31 billion in all of 2017. The sales were part of pre-determined trading plans.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg accounted for 85 percent of the total, according to data from InsiderInsights.com, which analyzes such transactions. The social media giant’s stock fell as much as 24 percent in late trading Wednesday after second-quarter sales and user growth disappointed investors.

To contact the reporters on this story: Brandon Kochkodin in New York at bkochkodin@bloomberg.net;Tom Metcalf in New York at tmetcalf7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pierre Paulden at ppaulden@bloomberg.net, Steven Crabill

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.