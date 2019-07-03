Facebook Inc.’s (FB.O) applications, including the main social-media service and Instagram photo-sharing app, were experiencing connectivity issues on Wednesday.

“During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," a Facebook representative said in a statement. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

Tracking website Downdetector.com showed Instagram has been having issues since 8:45 a.m. in New York, while Facebook has been having issues since 8:04 a.m. The WhatsApp messaging service has been having issues since 9:58 a.m., Downdetector showed.

Social media rival Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) also was reporting user issues with delivery of direct messages and notifications.

“We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience,” the company said in a tweet posted from its support account at 11:57 a.m. New York time.