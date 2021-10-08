(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of users of Facebook Inc.’s main social network and Instagram photo-sharing app reported having trouble accessing the services on Friday, the second time in a week they were out of reach for a wide swath of people.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” a company spokesperson said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to website Downdetector, more than 36,000 people reported problems loading Instagram as of 3 p.m. New York time, and more than 2,300 users noted trouble with Facebook’s flagship app.

On Oct. 4, the social network, whose apps have more than 2.75 billion daily users, suffered from a broad global outage that lasted about six hours. The company blamed the downtime on a problem with its network configuration.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.