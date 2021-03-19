Mar 19, 2021
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Go Down for Some Users
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. services including its main social network, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for some users, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks outages.
The issues started just after 1 pm New York time, and Down Detector shows that there have been more than 100,000 reports of service interruptions for Instagram alone. Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
