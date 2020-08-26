Facebook Inc. is investigating content on its service that was linked to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a protest against police brutality turned violent.

Facebook says that the shooting, which killed at least two people, has been designated as a “violating incident,” meaning any posts or videos that praise the event or the shooter will be removed, a company spokeswoman said. Facebook has also removed a page titled “Kenosha Guard,” the spokeswoman said. The page was promoting a “call to arms” event, encouraging users to “Protect our Lives and Property,” according to The Verge.

The page was removed for violating Facebook’s policy around militia organizations, the spokeswoman said. She declined to comment further, citing a pending investigation, though she confirmed the company is working with local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Protests have raged for the past three nights following the shooting of a black man by Kenosha police officers over the weekend. A 17-year-old from Illinois was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.