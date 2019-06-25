Facebook Is in Talks to Lease Space at Hudson Yards Skyscraper

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is in discussions to rent office space in one of the flashy new skyscrapers under construction at the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s far west side, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The social media giant is closing in on a deal to lease at least 1 million square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, a 2.9-million-square-foot tower being built by Related Cos. and Oxford Properties Group, the person said. The building will be New York City’s fourth-largest commercial office tower when it’s finished in 2022, according to Related’s website.

“We constantly re-evaluate our facilities needs, and we don’t have anything new to share about our plans in New York at this time,” Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said in an email.

A spokeswoman for Related declined to comment and an Oxford spokesman didn’t immediately respond.

If Facebook does end up closing the leasing deal in the 985-foot-tall building, it would join BlackRock Inc., which has agreed to occupy 850,000 square feet across 15 floors at 50 Hudson Yards. The $25 billion development has also attracted other financial companies, including KKR & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

The negotiations were first reported by Crain’s New York Business.

