(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s reported $1 billion purchase of Kustomer Inc., a New York-based customer-service software company, has been cleared by U.K. antitrust authorities after the acquisition was found to not likely result in reduced competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal “does not give rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition” in any U.K. market, according to the regulator’s statement on Monday. The probe looked at a number of issues including whether the merger would increase Facebook’s data advantage in online display advertising.

