Oct 29, 2021
Facebook Locks Its Twitter Account After Meta Name Change
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg really wants everyone to start calling the company formerly known as Facebook Inc. by its new name, Meta Platforms Inc. A visit to Facebook’s Twitter account Friday shows the page is now locked, with tweets protected and only visible to approved followers.
What if you were already following @Facebook before yesterday’s announcement about the name change? Now you’re following @Meta instead.
