(Bloomberg) -- Antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Inc. that were filed this week by the U.S. government and a group of states will be overseen by federal judges appointed by President Barack Obama.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper will handle the case brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, while the states’ complaint was assigned to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, court records show.

Cooper was a partner at law firm Covington & Burling before he was nominated 2013 and joined the court in 2014. Boasberg, a former homicide prosecutor, was nominated in 2010 and joined the court in 2011.

