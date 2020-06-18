(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. has removed a series of ads and posts shared by U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign for violating the company’s policy against “organized hate.” The ads, which referred to “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups,” included an image of an upside-down red triangle.

“Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps,” according to a tweet from Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League. “@POTUS’ campaign needs to learn its history, as ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols,” he added.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that a handful of ads and posts had been removed. “We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” the spokesperson said. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

Facebook has been criticized for letting political candidates lie in their ads, but has taken a stand before against ads that violate other policies. In March, Facebook removed a series of ads from the Trump campaign for encouraging people to take the census, but including a link to a re-election campaign survey instead. Facebook said the ads were removed to “prevent confusion.”

“The inverted red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa, so it was included in an ad about Antifa,” said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s director of communications. “We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same, so it’s curious that they would target only this ad. The image is also not included in the Anti-Defamation League’s database of symbols of hate.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.