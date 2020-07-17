(Bloomberg) -- Facebook has removed a post by a former member of parliament in Denmark who had criticized the immigration office for employing a woman of dual Danish-Afghan nationality.

Martin Henriksen of the Danish People’s Party posted a photograph of the employee on July 9, accompanied by comments suggesting her background might prompt her to treat asylum-seekers and immigrants more favorably. Henriksen said it is “inappropriate” for the immigration office to employ foreigners, even if they do hold Danish citizenship.

The social media platform has since removed the post after judging it to have violated its policy on hate speech, news agency Ritzau reported Friday.

Henriksen has described the decision as “an attack on freedom of speech.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.