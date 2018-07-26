(Bloomberg) -- It’s official. Facebook Inc. just had the biggest stock-market wipeout in American history. Shares tumbled 19 percent on Thursday to close at $176.26 after sales and user growth disappointed investors. The drop translates to a $119.4 billion decline in market capitalization, the largest-ever loss of value in one day for a U.S. traded company.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sophie Caronello in Washington at scaronello@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nancy Moran at nmoran@bloomberg.net, Arie Shapira

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.