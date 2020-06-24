(Bloomberg) -- India’s antitrust regulator approved Facebook Inc.’s purchase of a 9.99% stake in the digital services unit controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, giving the social media giant another foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing online markets.

The U.S.-based company will invest $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms through Jaadhu Holdings LLC, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Facebook, according to a filing on the Competition Commission of India website.

The clearance paves the way for a slew of smaller deals that take Jio’s parent -- Reliance Industries Ltd. -- closer to its goal of becoming net debt free by March 2021 while using its roughly 400 million wireless phone subscribers as the cornerstone of an e-commerce and digital services business. Ambani’s $65 billion digital unit has sold more than 20% in stakes to buyers including Facebook and U.S. private equity firms KKR & Co., Silver Lake Partners and General Atlantic.

“This was the major hurdle before Reliance Industries,” said Sudeep Anand, head of institutional research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. “Now that the Competition Commission has cleared the Facebook deal, the other deals will also get cleared at a swift pace.”

A representative for Jio said he couldn’t comment in the absence of a formal notification from the commission.

