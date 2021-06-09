(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. executive Carolyn Everson, who helped oversee the social network’s relationship with advertisers during politically fraught times, said she’s leaving after more than 10 years.

Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions, helped shepherd Facebook’s digital advertising surge over the past year and a half as more businesses turned to the internet to reach their customers. She also manged relationships with advertisers when the company was facing a boycott in summer 2020 from hundreds of brands protesting the proliferation of hate speech on its platform.

Everson said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that she was proud of her team and all that it accomplished.

“Hopefully one day someone will say my legacy at Facebook was in how I showed up for my team, for our clients and for our industry,” she wrote.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement that the company was grateful for Everson’s contributions. “We wish Carolyn the best as she moves into a new chapter,” the company said.

