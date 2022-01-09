(Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is going bigger in Texas.

The company has leased half of what will be Austin’s tallest skyscraper, making the social media giant the latest major business to expand in the state. The company’s 589,000 square feet across 33 floors will account for the entire commercial half of a 66-story tower under construction in the heart of Austin’s downtown area, the Austin Business Journal reported this weekend.

“We’re committed to Austin and look forward to growing here together,” Katherine Shappley, head of Meta’s Austin office and vice president for commerce customer success, said in a statement to the Business Journal.

A spokesperson for Meta couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Meta, which already has 2,000 employees in the Austin area, is seeking to hire 400 more people there, and will have the capacity along with other space in the region for many more, the Business Journal reported. The tower known as Sixth and Guadalupe is scheduled to open in 2023.

Texas has been on an economic tear as companies seek to expand into lower-cost locales amid a broader shift to remote work that accelerated with the global pandemic.

Samsung Electronics Co. announced a massive new chip plant for Taylor, Texas, in Austin’s northeastern suburban fringe, in November. A month earlier, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. said it would move its headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California. Oracle Corp. transferred its main office from Silicon Valley to Austin in 2020.

