(Bloomberg) -- The association behind Libra, the new cryptocurrency spearheaded by Facebook Inc., is in talks with some of the biggest U.S. banks to participate in the coin’s new governing body, a person familiar with the matter said.

The social-media giant’s initial announcement this week made no mention of major U.S. banks, but such relationships are being envisioned, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations. The person didn’t specify which banks were in talks.

Facebook said this week it hopes Libra will provide a low-cost way of sending money to the 1.7 billion people around the world that don’t have easy access to traditional financial services. The firm recruited more than two dozen other companies, including Visa Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc., to be founding members of the association that will govern the digital currency.

Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat said Thursday if his bank was asked to join the association, “we’d take a look at it.” Facebook “did not approach us” ahead of the launch, Corbat said at a conference hosted by Fortune magazine.

