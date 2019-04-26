Facebook Inc.’s potential fine of US$3 billion to US$5 billion from a U.S. privacy probe would be a "a great investment" if it allowed the company to corner a market and reap US$50 billion in revenue a year, says the European Union’s chief antitrust economist Tommaso Valletti in a Twitter post.

Valletti was commenting on a New York Times article on Facebook’s regulatory problems. The company took a US$3 billion charge this week concerning a Federal Trade Commission investigation over whether the company violated a 2011 privacy settlement with the agency.

Facebook's privacy protections are an 'empty shell': Privacy commissioner Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien joins BNN Blomberg to discuss why he thinks Facebook's terms and conditions are lacking and expose Canadians to all kinds of risks.

Facebook paid out a 110 million-euro (US$123 million) fine to EU antitrust regulators for failing to provide accurate information during their review of Facebook’s WhatsApp takeover. Valletti’s earlier tweets have questioned whether that deal should have been approved and criticized the company for "a bunch of lies."

The EU has also been targeted by Germany’s top antitrust official for levying heavy fines on Google without extracting substantial changes to how it behaves. Germany ordered Facebook earlier this year to overhaul how it tracks and collects data on users’ web surfing.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Valletti’s tweet. The company is challenging the German antitrust order and said in February that the authority dismissed its view that the service "competes directly with YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter and others."