(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined proposed changes to rules governing the Internet, calling for new regulations governing harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

In a statement, Zuckerberg said the company is seeking regulations that would set baselines for prohibited content and require companies to build systems for keeping harmful content to a minimum.

"I believe we need a more active role for governments and regulators," he said. "By updating the rules for the internet, we can preserve what’s best about it — the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things — while also protecting society from broader harms."

Facebook is seeking common standards for verifying political actors, citing practices deployed by advertisers in many countries of verifying identities before buying political ads. The company would also like updated laws to include "divisive political issues" in addition to candidates and elections.

The billionaire said it’d be good for the Internet if more countries adopted rules such as GDPR as a common framework, and wants new privacy regulations around the globe to ensure data isn’t stored locally.

There should also be rules guaranteeing portability of data that also protects information when it moves between services, he said.

