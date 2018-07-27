Facebook Says It Removed InfoWars Videos For Policy Violation

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook says it received reports related to four videos on pages maintained by InfoWars, the site that spreads conspiracy theories, and Alex Jones and removed them after determining the content violated community standards.

"Our Community Standards make it clear that we prohibit content that encourages physical harm, or attacks someone based on their religious affiliation or gender identity," Facebook says in statement

Facebook has received questions about why InfoWars is allowed to remain up, even though it makes claims including the denial that the shooting of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 ever happened

NOTE: Earlier: Facebook Says It’s Close to Pulling Several InfoWars Pages: CNBC

