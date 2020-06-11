(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Facebook Inc. said there’s no evidence yet that the proliferation of fake accounts in the Philippines over the weekend was coordinated.

The company said in a statement Thursday it hasn’t seen proof of “reported accounts engaging in coordinated or malicious activity focused on creating fake accounts.”

“We will continue to validate the authenticity of these accounts and prioritize the removal of those that violate our policies,” Facebook said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.