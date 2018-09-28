(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said it discovered a security breach earlier this week that affected almost 50 million accounts. The company said it’s investigating the breach, which allowed hackers to take over a person’s account.

The social-media network said in a statement Friday that it has fixed the vulnerability and told law enforcement authorities about the breach. Shares declined about 3 percent on the news.

