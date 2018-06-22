(Bloomberg) -- The head of sustainable funds at the biggest Nordic bank says money managers in his industry should be excluding Facebook Inc. from their portfolios if they’re serious about ethical investing.

Sasja Beslik, who heads the sustainable finance unit inside Nordea Bank AB’s $370 billion asset management business, this week decided to divest holdings of the social network giant. He said the move was provoked by what he characterized as an “unresponsive” approach at Facebook to Nordea’s efforts to get clarity on how the Cambridge Analytica scandal was being handled.

Based on the lack of feedback from Facebook and Nordea’s own investigation, Beslik says he now thinks there shouldn’t be “a single serious sustainable fund in the world that takes itself seriously that should have a holding in that,” referring to Facebook.

But shares in the Menlo Park, California-based company have more than recovered since it emerged in March that the data of up to 87 million Facebook users may have been misused by Cambridge Analytica.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has publicly apologized for his company’s shortcomings and answered questions from U.S. and European lawmakers eager to get to the bottom of the data abuse scandal. Facebook shares fell more than 10 percent the month the scandal broke. But since a March 27 low, the stock is actually up more than 30 percent.

Beslik says it can sometimes be financially painful in the short term to “walk the talk” in sustainable investing. But even if it hurts, “that’s the entire point. No pain, no gain.”

A working document published in May by the European Commission found there still aren’t enough “regulatory incentives” for funds to “disclose to their clients in a transparent way how they integrate” factors relating to environmental, social and governance matters “in their investment decision/advisory process.” It also pointed to the lack of a “systematic, coherent” and “harmonized” framework for sustainable investing.

“It’s nice to be sustainable as long as it doesn’t hurt,” Beslik said. “When it hurts, no one is sustainable. That’s a joke.”

