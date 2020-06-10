(Bloomberg) -- U.S. lawmakers should look into increasing liability for online platforms such as Facebook Inc. for ads and other commercial speech, a top House Democrat said on Wednesday.

The comments by Representative Jan Schakowsky, chairwoman of a subcommittee on consumer protection that has also taken the lead in shaping an online privacy bill, come as a legal shield protecting the companies from lawsuits over third-party content is under increasing attack from both parties in Washington.

Advocates of the legal immunity, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, have argued that it protects free speech online by encouraging social media platforms to leave up controversial content, although it also protects their efforts to remove objectionable posts.

“We must draw bright lines that make clear that commerce is not the same thing and should not be confused with speech,” Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat, said during a Wednesday webinar with tech critics. “Making money online and selling advertising is not the same as free speech.”

Schakowsky in January said her staff was looking into tweaking Section 230 as a way to encourage the companies to police election misinformation. That bill is on track for the summer, according to a Democratic staff member familiar with the process. She has also complained about companies that allow false advertising and defective products, which she cited on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from both parties have looked into the provision. In May, after Twitter Inc. added fact-checking information to a post from Donald Trump that contained misinformation about voting, the president signed an executive order to limit the shield in cases in which social media companies take down or limit political content. Legal scholars pointed out several problems that could stop the plan from ever taking effect and Democrats slammed the effort.

It was unclear Wednesday how Schakowsky would design such a bill, what kinds of commercial speech would lose legal protections and whether the idea could gain Republican support.

