Facebook Signs Lease at Hudson Yards as It Expands In NYC

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is coming to Hudson Yards, part of a major push by the tech giant to expand its presence in New York City.

The social media company signed a lease for more than 1.5 million square feet of space (139,000 square meters) at the development on Manhattan’s west side, according to a statement on Thursday.

Even with Amazon.com Inc. pulling out of plans to bring a headquarters to New York, tech giants continue to expand in the city. Google has been boosting its presence, while Facebook is now coming to Hudson Yards, the mega-development that has reshaped the far west side of Manhattan.

As part of its expansion, Facebook will have space at 55 Hudson Yards, where BlackRock Inc. is the anchor tenant, the statement said.

It’s not clear what will happen to Facebook’s current offices in New York, including roughly a million square feet across two locations, 770 Broadway and 225 Park Avenue South. The New York Post reported recently that Facebook is competing with Apple Inc. to take over the entire Farley Building, across Eighth Avenue from Pennsylvania Station.

