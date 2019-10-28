(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. filed sued two companies it accuses of fostering cyber crime by shielding the identities of websites involving in phishing, malware, spam and botnets.

The companies, California-based OnLineNic Inc. and Hong Kong-based Domain ID Shield Service Co., allow malicious actors to register their website anonymously using domain names that include “Facebook” or “Instagram” and refuse to “investigate and respond appropriately” to reports of abuse, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in San Jose, California.

