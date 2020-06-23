Facebook Inc. suffered a setback in a key challenge to its business model as Germany’s highest civil court said that it has “no doubt” that the social network misuses its dominant market position.

Judges at a hearing on Tuesday ruled that Facebook must comply with strict rules on how it tracks users’ browsing and smartphone apps.

“We have no doubt that Facebook has a dominant market position on the social network market and that it misuses its position,” said presiding judge Peter Meier-Beck of the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

In February 2019, the Federal Cartel Office made a landmark attack on Facebook’s advertising model, giving the company 12 months to stop “unrestrictedly collecting and using” data and combining it with users’ Facebook accounts without their consent.

At the time, Facebook said it was being unfairly singled out by the regulator, which was breaking new ground by using antitrust law to tackle data privacy.

Facebook said it would comment later on Tuesday’s ruling.

The company initially won a suspension of the antitrust decision in a lower tribunal in August and was asking the top judges to keep the order suspended while the sides continue to argue over it.

Tuesday’s court decision is temporary while the underlying dispute between is still pending.

While the German measures aimed at Facebook pushed the boundaries of antitrust enforcement, European Union regulators have also started to take a look at some of the company’s business practices.

An early-stage probe into Facebook’s sales platform and how it uses and shares data from apps is one of several cases examining whether internet firms play fair in the 27-nation EU.

Regulators are looking at how Amazon.com Inc. collects data from retailers through its platform. Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have also attracted antitrust complaints over how they treat competitors.