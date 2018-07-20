{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    45m ago

    Facebook suspends Boston analytics firm over data usage

    The Associated Press

    Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., holds his phone after the morning session at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 13, 2018 , Bloomberg/David Paul Morris

    NEW YORK — Facebook said Friday that it has suspended Boston-based analytics firm Crimson Hexagon while it investigates how it collects and shares Facebook and Instagram's user data.

    Facebook (FB.O) has been facing increased scrutiny over how third-party firms use its data since news broke in March that data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user data.

    The Wall Street Journal first reported that Facebook had suspended Crimson Hexagon. The newspaper says among the firm's clients is a Russian non-profit with ties to the Kremlin.

    "We don't allow developers to build surveillance tools using information from Facebook or Instagram," said Ime Archibong, Facebook's vice-president of product partnerships. "We take these allegations seriously, and we have suspended these apps while we investigate."

    Facebook said Friday that Crimson Hexagon is co-operating and that so far its investigation hasn't found evidence that the firm obtained Facebook or Instagram information inappropriately.

    Crimson Hexagon says on its website it has access to over one trillion consumer conversations from social media, forums, blogs and reviews. It did not respond to a request for comment.