(Bloomberg) -- Negative sentiment towards Facebook Inc. rose to the highest in almost eight months on rival social network Twitter, as the company raced to fix a worldwide outage and faced reports of a grand jury investigation.

While sentiment can rise and fall with the thousands of daily tweets about the company, Facebook hasn’t seen this many negative comments since July, the day after disappointing revenue and user growth figures prompted the stock’s biggest-ever selloff.

The company’s shares fell as much as 3.1 percent intraday Thursday.

