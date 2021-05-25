(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is preparing to bring employees back to its New York City offices.

The tech giant emailed employees on Tuesday to inform them that offices in Manhattan will open July 12 at 25% capacity, according to a spokeswoman.

Manhattan is showing signs of revival after a brutal year that saw office towers empty out when the pandemic hit. Wall Street firms and other companies are preparing to bring back more workers amid easing social-distancing rules ease.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reopened its offices across the country earlier this month and plans to call back its entire U.S. workforce, at least on rotations, starting early July. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also aims to return U.S. staff next month.

Facebook’s offices at 770 Broadway, 225 Park Avenue South and in Hudson Yards will have some changes when workers return. Self-serve salad bars and fresh cookie platters will be swapped with pre-packaged individualized meals.

