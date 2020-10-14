(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said it will reduce distribution of a story in the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, seeking to slow the pace of its spread before the social network’s fact-checkers have a chance to evaluate its authenticity.

The Post story Wednesday says emails purportedly from Hunter Biden show he introduced his father, then-Vice President Biden, to an executive at a Ukrainian energy firm. The paper claims the communication contradicts an assertion by Joe Biden that he hasn’t spoken to his son about his business dealings. But the email doesn’t detail the extent of the meeting or whether Biden spoke to his son about it. It also doesn’t say definitively whether Biden actually met the executive.

Facebook is limiting distribution of the story on its social network, spokesman Andy Stone said on Twitter without linking to the piece directly. The story is also eligible for fact-checking by the company’s third-party partners.

The Post’s story said the emails came from data recovered from an abandoned laptop at a repair shop near Delaware in April 2019, according to the shop owner. A purported email from April 17, 2015, shows the Ukrainian energy executive thanking Hunter for the introduction. Bloomberg News hasn’t independently verified the authenticity of the purported emails.

Facebook executives have told reporters in recent months that they are worried about “hack and leak” campaigns before the Nov. 3 election, in which hackers release damaging documents about a particular candidate right before the vote. The company does not allow users to post material obtained by a hack on the service.

